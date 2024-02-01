'Budget laid roadmap for robust, inclusive, and widespread development,' says Allcargo Group founder

"The budget has laid the roadmap for a robust, inclusive, and widespread development to turn the goal of Viksit Bharat or developed India into a reality. The country is geared to enter the accelerated phase of growth keeping environment sustainability the key focus. The budget demonstrates the government's vision to facilitate green growth and renewable energy transition. The viability gap funding to build 1 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind energy will pave the way for diversification of renewable energy portfolio, making India renewable energy-resilient. The budget has green-lighted an era of resource efficient and sustainable economic growth to become globally competitive. Announcement of large credit availability to the private sector will have a multiplying impact on the infrastructure development and overall economic development," he added.