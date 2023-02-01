FM Sitharaman delivers her shortest Budget speech

Wrapping up the Union Budget speech in under 90 minutes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday delivered her shortest Budget speech ever.
The Union Budget 2023-24 speech is Sitharaman’s fifth budget speech that was 87 minutes long.
Unlike her previous Budget speeches, FM did not include any poems or verses in her speech this time.
Sitharaman holds the record for the longest Budget speech in history with her 2020 speech which lasted for 2 hours and 40 minutes.
In this year’s Budget, Sitharaman said that the government is adopting seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal. Major announcements for taxpayers were also made in the Budget.
She said four transformative opportunities can be used in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment.
