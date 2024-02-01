JOIN US
Healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat to be extended to all ASHA, anganwadi workers: FM Sitharaman

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 07:32 IST

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced the extension of healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat to all ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Till December 27 last year, 55 crore people belonging to 12 crore families were covered under the scheme.

While presenting the interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.

(Published 01 February 2024, 07:32 IST)
