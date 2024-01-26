India Inc eagerly awaits FM's Feb 1 Budget for growth boosting measures

New Delhi: India Inc wants Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce more measures in her interim Budget to boost manufacturing, earmark larger funds for infrastructure development, and accord more focus on social sector schemes, while giving relief on taxation front.

Sitharaman, who has already presented five annual Budgets, will be unveiling an interim Budget for fiscal 2024-25 on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. It will be the last major economic document before the next general elections.

Industry says that it is imperative for the government to take measures to boost economic growth in the country as India marches towards becoming the third largest economy in the coming years.

Industry body CII has suggested launch of 'National Mission for Advanced Manufacturing' to enhance quality and productivity in manufacturing.