Interactive | Union Budget 2022: Government's FY23 expenditure capsule

In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stepped up the capital expenditure with an aim to generate employment and growth opportunities in the economy.

Accordingly, the Union Budget FY23 presented in the Parliament on Tuesday provided a massive outlay of Rs 7.50 lakh crore for capital expenditure to sustain the high growth rate. The Budget 2022-23 proposed to increase the capital budget outlay by over 35 per cent, from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in FY22.

Sitharaman, in a press conference, pointed out that the 'Production Linked Incentive' scheme for 14 sectors will also be a trigger for job creation.

As the Modi government now shifts the focus to boosting infrastructure and preparing India for 'amrit kaal', let's take a look at the government's spending in the upcoming fiscal year: