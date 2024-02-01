Interim Budget 2024: Allocation for Minority Affairs Ministry increases by Rs 574 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. This was her sixth straight Budget.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs this year is Rs 3,183.24 crore.

Of the proposed allocation for the ministry, Rs 1,575.72 crore is for education empowerment.

The allocation for Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 326.16 crore and for Post-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 1,145.38 crore.