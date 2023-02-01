Made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh cr under PM-KISAN scheme, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The government made cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said the mission of the government is to achieve knowledge-driven economy.

Track Budget live updates here

She further said Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by significant enhancement in digital payments.

Institutional credit in agriculture sector grew as much as Rs 18.6 lakh crore in FY22 from Rs 15.8 lakh crore in FY21.

Also Read | Big infra boost in 'Amrit Kaal' Budget; Capital expenditure hiked 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore

Initiatives such as PM-KISAN, PM-Fasal Bima Yojana and forming agriculture infrastructure fund have provided much needed support to the sector.

At the same time the role of digital infrastructure in socio-economic development has gathered increased importance and India positioned itself strongly as a knowledge hub.

Also Read | Budget 2023-24 hopes to build on foundation of previous budget, blue print for India@100: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The focus of digital India programme rests on providing high speed internet as a core utility to citizens for delivering services, creating unique digital identity, providing shareable private space on public cloud (digitally store certificate and documents).