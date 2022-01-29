'Reducing hurdles in raising capitals will help start-up ecosystem in India'

By Vikram Khurana, Chairman of TBDC

"The Government of India recognizes that start-ups are potentially significant economic drivers, and job creators through innovation or disruption.

Helping the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world that is India, a Budget that reduces hurdles to raising capital - both domestic and foreign, will benefit the entrepreneurs and the country.

Further tax credits for research and development by start-ups in solving real-life challenges in vital sectors such as agriculture, defense pollution control will create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and their promoters."

