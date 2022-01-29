'Reducing hurdles in raising capitals will help start-up ecosystem in India'

'Ease of raising capital will help start-up culture'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 29 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 20:51 ist
Vikram Khurana, Chairman of TBDC. Credit: Toronto Business Development Centre

By Vikram Khurana, Chairman of TBDC

"The Government of India recognizes that start-ups are potentially significant economic drivers, and job creators through innovation or disruption.
Helping the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world that is India, a Budget that reduces hurdles to raising capital - both domestic and foreign, will benefit the entrepreneurs and the country. 
Further tax credits for research and development by start-ups in solving real-life challenges in vital sectors such as agriculture, defense pollution control will create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and their promoters."
 
Union Budget 2022
start-up
start-ups

