Task force on animation visual effects to be set up: FM

Task force on animation visual effects, gaming, comic promotion to be set up: FM

UDYAM, e-SHRAM, National Career Service, ASEEM portals will be interlinked and their scope will be widened with live organic databases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 16:01 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said a task force on animation visual effects, gaming and comic promotion will be set up to recommend ways to serve markets and global demand.

In her Union Budget 2022-23 presentation she also said states will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of land records.

Follow live updates on Budget 2022 here

UDYAM, e-SHRAM, National Career Service, ASEEM portals will be interlinked and their scope will be widened with live organic databases.

Check latest news on Budget 2022

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Union Budget 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman
Animation

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 