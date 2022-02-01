Task force on animation visual effects, gaming, comic promotion to be set up: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said a task force on animation visual effects, gaming and comic promotion will be set up to recommend ways to serve markets and global demand.
In her Union Budget 2022-23 presentation she also said states will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of land records.
UDYAM, e-SHRAM, National Career Service, ASEEM portals will be interlinked and their scope will be widened with live organic databases.
