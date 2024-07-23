Union Budget 2024 | 'Abolition of angel tax will give big boost to startups, young entrepreneurs,' says Chairman of Vedanta Ltd

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on July 23, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
The Union Budget for FY25 on Tuesday unveiled big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects, including funding for three expressways, a power plant, heritage corridors and new airports and sports infrastructure.
Similarly, for Andhra Pradesh, whose ruling TDP recently joined BJP-led NDA, she allocated Rs 15,000 crore in financial aid through multilateral agencies. A similar request for support to Bihar will be expedited, she said.
Here is what Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Ltd., said about the Budget:
“The focus on job creation with three innovative employment-linked schemes is timely. The abolition of angel tax will give a big boost to our startups and young entrepreneurs who are the job creators of the future. The commitment to speed up IBC resolution will lead to 12000 businesses restarting operations and many more jobs. I am also delighted to see the announcement related to Critical Minerals Mission. India must explore, mine and process these metals of the future domestically.”
