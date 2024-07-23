Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for railways: A comparative look since 2019

Creating a new record, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Modi government 3.0's Budget, the seventh consecutive one that she has presented.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.
Here, we take a look at the allocation for railways in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20:
Allocations for the Ministry of Railways saw a massive jump since 2019-20, when it got Rs 68,018 crore from the government.
Subsequent years saw the budgetary allocation for railways increase considerably and steadily, with allocations jumping to Rs 72,215 crore and Rs 1,10,054 in 2020-21, 2021-22, respectively.
In 2022-23, the allocation for railways further increased to Rs 1,40,367 crore, before seeing a massive jump to Rs 2,41,267 crore in 2023-24.
This year, the government allocated Rs 2,55,393 crore for the Ministry of Railways.
The Railway Budget used to be separate from the Union Budget, but the two were merged in 2017-18, ending a 92-year-old tradition.
