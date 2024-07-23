Union Budget 2024 | Govt to come out with document on energy transition pathway: Sitharaman

New Delhi: The government will come out with a document on energy transition pathway, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
A policy to support pump storage projects will be brought to provide round-the-clock energy, she said while presenting Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.
The finance minister said state-owned enterprises NTPC and BHEL in joint venture will set up 800 MW super critical thermal power plants with higher efficiency.
Further, she said PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana generated remarkable response with 1.8 crore people registering under it.
Published 23 July 2024, 07:59 IST