Union Budget 2024 | India may cut borrowing if small saving inflows are high, official says

Mumbai: India could look at cutting gross borrowing later in the financial year if inflows into national small saving schemes (NSSF) are high, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth told Reuters on Wednesday.
NSSF consists of public investments in schemes like postal deposits, savings certificates, public provident fund and senior citizens' savings scheme, among others.
The federal government has increased its reliance on borrowing from NSSF over the last few years to meet its funding requirements.
In the federal budget announcement on Tuesday, the government reduced gross borrowing by Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 14.01 lakh crore for the fiscal year, and cut the fiscal deficit target by 20 basis points to 4.9 per cent.
Market participants were expecting the borrowing to be reduced by around Rs 50,000 crore, after a larger-than-expected surplus transfer from the Reserve Bank of India.
However, the government decided to cut borrowing via shorter-dated treasury bills instead of government bonds.
India is aiming at NSSF collections of Rs 4.20 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year, down from Rs 4.67 lakh crore in the interim budget.
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. This Budget brought tax relief for the middle class, while focusing on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 24 July 2024, 12:55 IST