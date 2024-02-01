Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman says 43 crore loans aggregating to Rs 22.5 lakh crore extended under PM Mudra Yojana

Sitharaman in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and is popularly termed an interim Budget, said direct benefit transfer of Rs 34 lakh crore through Jan Dhan accounts have resulted in savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore.