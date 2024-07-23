Union Budget 2024 | Govt cuts borrowing target to Rs 14.01 lakh cr

New Delhi: The government has lowered its borrowings estimate for the current financial year to 14.01 lakh crore as there is an improvement in tax collection.

The government has to borrow by issuing dated securities to meet its fiscal deficit target.

The gross market borrowings have now been revised downward to Rs 14.01 lakh crore from Rs 14.13 lakh crore estimated in the interim Budget presented in February this year.