union budget

'Welcome government's commitment to fostering growth,' says President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement on Budget 2024-25

'The significant increase in infrastructure outlay to INR 11.11 lakh crores and the emphasis on green growth shows the Government's pursuit to propel our nation towards economic excellence,' he said.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 16:32 IST

"As a key player in the cement sector, we are eager to contribute meaningfully to the strategic railway corridor programs, particularly those targeting energy, mineral, and cement corridors. We also applaud the Government's efforts to deepen GST reforms, creating a more unified and efficient tax regime. This, coupled with initiatives like the bio-manufacturing scheme, and multi-modal connectivity projects, creates a favourable environment for sustained economic growth and job creation. As we navigate the next five years of unprecedented development, JK Lakshmi Cement remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the Government's vision of a Vikisit Bharat by 2047 and contributing to the nation's journey towards economic excellence while creating opportunities for all," he added.

(Published 01 February 2024, 16:32 IST)
