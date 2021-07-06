Weibo Chairman, state firm plan to take company private

Weibo Chairman, state firm plan to take China's Twitter private

The deal is said to value the Twitter-like firm at at least $20 billion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2021, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 17:46 ist
The consortium looks to offer about $90-$100 per share to take Weibo private. Credit: Reuters Photo

Weibo Corp chairman Charles Chao and a state investor are in talks to take the Chinese company private in a deal which would value the Twitter-like firm at at least $20 billion and facilitate major shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's exit, two sources said.

Chao, whose holding company New Wave is the largest shareholder of Weibo, is teaming up with a Shanghai-based state firm to form a consortium for the deal, said the sources and a separate person, who have direct knowledge of the matter.

The identity of the state firm could not immediately be determined.

New Wave held a 45 per cent stake in Weibo as of February valued at $5.6 billion as per the stock's Friday price, followed by Alibaba with 30 per cent worth $3.7 billion, according to the company's 2020 annual report.

The consortium looks to offer about $90-$100 per share to take Weibo private, two of the sources told Reuters, representing a premium of 80 per cent-100 per cent to the share's $50 average price over the past month.

Privatising China's largest microblogging platform would pave the way for second largest shareholder and top customer Alibaba to sell out, disposing of one of its key media assets, the sources noted.

The sources declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

Chao did not respond to a Reuters request for comment made via Weibo's parent Sina.

Weibo and Alibaba also did not respond to requests for comment. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Weibo
China
Alibaba

What's Brewing

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Paris gets pizzas made with a twist

Ranveer, Alia to lead Karan Johar's next film

Ranveer, Alia to lead Karan Johar's next film

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 