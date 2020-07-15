Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for skin ointments

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market ointment for treating skin conditions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 16:34 ist

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment used for the treatment of a variety of skin conditions.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment USP 0.05 per cent, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The ointment will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, it added.

The product is used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as, eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rashes, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 293 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the Zydus Group, were trading at Rs 356.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from its previous close.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zydus Cadila
FDA
United States
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Count every child, & teach her

Count every child, & teach her

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

 