22,000 beds at care centres for asymptomatic patients

With the increase in the Covid cases in the city, 22,258 beds have been arranged in various places to treat the patients, said Rajender Kumar Kataria, IAS officer and in-charge of Covid Care Centres in the city.

Kataria said the care centres have been set up to accommodate asymptomatic patients. Six centres with a capacity of 2,171 beds are already functioning with 65% occupancy.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In the Haj Bhavan, 352 of 384 beds are filled, at the Sri Sri Ravishankar Ayurveda Hospital all 176 beds are filled, in the GKVK campus 677 of 716 beds are filled, in the Government Ayurveda College 216 of 250 beds are filled, in the Koramangala Indoor Stadium 25 of 245 beds are filled and in the horticulture campus boys' hostel 11 of 200 beds are filled, he said.

The officer said that five centres with basic infrastructure and a capacity of about 1,960 beds are kept ready at the UHS girls' hostel. GKVK campus has 160 beds, Jnanabharathi campus 500 beds, Jnanabharathi girls' hostel 350 beds, BGS Hospital 200 beds, and RN Shetty Engineering College Hostel 750 beds.

In addition to the facility at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, seven standby centres have been identified with 8,027 beds and kept ready. They are PES College (110 beds), RV College of Engineering (577 beds), BGS Engineering Hostel (300 beds), Dayananda Sagar Hostel (250 beds), Palace Grounds (3,000 beds), and BDA Indraprastha Apartment on Mysuru Road (2,000 beds). A total 22,258 beds will be ready at the centres, he said.