40 metro workers booked for 'attacking' cops

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • May 06 2020, 01:36 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 02:20 ist
Metro workers in Bengaluru. (Credit: DH Photo)

Forty metro workers have been booked for assaulting policemen at a BMRCL worksite in Bommanahalli, South Bengaluru, on Sunday. 

The workers had gathered near a concrete-mixer facility set up by URC Construction Pvt Ltd, demanding their wages and an opportunity to go back home. Mallappa, a constable from Bommanahalli police who was patrolling nearby, rushed to the spot along with another policeman around 4 pm. 

The policemen asked the workers to maintain social distance and tried to disperse them. But the workers allegedly attacked the cops and threw stones at buses. Mallappa alerted his seniors and asked for reinforcements. The workers are alleged to have assaulted at least five policemen.     

A member of the investigation team said that action would be taken against the workers once the lockdown got over. 

Bengaluru
Coronavirus lockdown
Namma Metro

