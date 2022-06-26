A Sunday treat for biking enthusiasts

Bike enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday.

On World Motorcycle Day, DH and the Association of Biking Community (ABC) are hosting a traffic awareness ride plus a day-long expo to celebrate the spirit of biking, the many talents of motorcyclists and to promote safe riding.

ABC is an umbrella organisation of about 80 biking clubs, most from Bengaluru and some from Tumakuru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Kerala.

The day will begin with a traffic awareness ride from Global Malls in Rajajinagar at 6 am. About 500 bikers will ride for 15-20 km within Bengaluru and converge at 8 am at Jayamahal Palace Hotel, which will host the expo.

At the expo, visitors can browse through stalls dedicated to electric vehicles and riding accessories.

At the workshops, they get tips on how to maintain bikes on long rides, and select tyres based on the terrain. Another interesting session is on vlogging.

Panel discussions are also lined up. ‘Obey Traffic Rules’ will bring B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), and Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), in conversation with three members of ABC India. They will discuss road safety protocols, drives to curb drunk driving and the community’s demand for dedicated lanes for two-wheeler riders.

Female bikers from clubs and NGOs like The Endless Trail, She For Society and Bikerni Bengaluru will lead the ‘Women on Saddle’ session where they will share their experiences to drive the point home.

Fun activities are also planned. Push-up and arm-wrestling challenges are among the other attractions. Expect food and live music at the venue.

The DH-ABC India World Motorcycle Day 2022 event has Indian Oil XP 95 as its presenting sponsor. It is held in association with Ceat Tyres and Suzuki Motorcycles, 6K Isle of Man (accessories partner), Lulu Group International (fashion show partner), Manipal Hospitals (health partner), Royal Enfield (traffic awareness partner), Coca-Cola (hydration partner) and Unibic (snack partner).