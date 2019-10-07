Accountant held for stealing customer data

The cybercrime police arrested a 40-year-old senior account manager for stealing data from his company and misusing it for illegal purposes.

The man worked at a private firm between August 2017 and April 2019. Before leaving, he stole bank account, credit card and other sensitive customer data from the company and misused them.

The police identified the man as Kamin Prajapathi, residing in Kaggalipura. The police recovered a laptop, a CPU and a mobile phone from Prajapathi.

The police said the man had sent all the customer data to his personal email during his year-and-a-half stint at the firm. After he quit the firm, he began to misuse the data.