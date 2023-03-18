Activists march to raise awareness about animal rights, veganism

Activists march to raise awareness about animal rights

Activists gathered at Rani Sarala Devi College, Jayanagar, and interacted with people on the issue before beginning their march

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 03:46 ist
Activists and animal lovers take out the animal rights march to create an awareness about animal rights and veganism, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

Over 500 activists and animal lovers took out a march to raise awareness about animal abuse, encourage the public to stop animal cruelty in all forms and promote animal rights, on Saturday.

The South Zone Animal Rights March, organised by Vegan India Movement (VIM) and Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation (BBAL), saw activists from across South Indian states march for 3.6 km on the streets of Jayanagar to raise their voices against the cruelty in using animals for food, clothing, entertainment and experiment. 

Activists gathered at Rani Sarala Devi College, Jayanagar, and interacted with people on the issue before beginning their march. Earlier in the day, they chalked messages and drawings about animal rights and veganism.

The activists waded through Madhavan Park, Cool Joint, BDA Complex, and Jain Temple, holding placards and posters informing people about animal rights and veganism. The march culminated at the college and participants were introduced to vegan businesses and several community-building activities. 

Richa Annie Thomas, the co-founder of VIM and BBAL, said, "People rarely think about the ways that we exploit animals. Raising awareness is the only way to get people to see the impact their daily choices have on the lives of innocent beings."

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
veganism
Animal Rights

