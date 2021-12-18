After HC rap, govt issues guidelines for pet dogs in Cubbon Park

In the wake of the high court’s observation on the unregulated entry of pets inside the Cubbon Park, the Horticulture Department on Friday issued guidelines, banning ferocious dogs from the lung space and asking pet owners to clean up the dogs’ excreta, if any.

Owners should also ensure their pets are not a source of nuisance to others and they will be held liable for any injuries or damages.

The department cited the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India as well as a BBMP circular issued last September to announce the restrictions.

The high court indicated last week that it will take up a suo motu case on “so many” dogs in the park affecting morning walkers. “How are these dogs permitted in public places? What restrictions are being taken for these pet dogs?” Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi had asked.

The department’s rules mandate owners to keep their dogs on a leash that is no longer than six feet. “All dog owners must bring scoops and pick up the excreta of their dogs and deposit it in a garbage bin,” the department said.

Dogs cannot be fed next to areas where children play or people walk. “Feeding must not be done in a manner that contributes to littering or dirtying any feeding site. Caregivers are also advised to clean up feeding sites after the feeding is over,” the department said.

The rules further state that pet owners are liable for the injuries and bites caused by their pets and for risks and costs involved for the same. Citing the BBMP circular, the department said, “Ferocious and larger breed dogs are prohibited from the park premises.”

The department advised owners to ensure pets are healthy and clean. Adequate healthcare and vaccination need to be ensured. “Sterilisation is advised as our country has an excess dog population,” it said.

Officials from the department said it was their second attempt to bring rules for pets. “Pet owners didn’t cooperate when we tried to do it last year. It has to be taken seriously now,” an official said.

