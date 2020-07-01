Asked to face screening before entering hospital, group assaults doctor

A group of people who accompanied a heart patient to a private hospital is accused of assaulting a doctor and an ambulance driver at the facility on Sunday night.

The doctor was assaulted after he asked the group to undergo screening before entering the premises of the hospital located on Tindlu Main Road near Kodigehalli.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

On Monday evening, Kodigehalli police filed a case against unidentified people based on a complaint lodged by Jagannath C, a doctor, and a supervising authority at Narayana Hospital.

The hospital treated a heart patient brought by the group at 9.30 pm Sunday. “We treated the patient as it was a medical emergency,” Jagannath said.

“We asked the family to take him to a different hospital on learning that the patient’s condition was critical.”

When the group brought the patient, they were asked to undergo screening as a safety measure to prevent the Coronavirus outbreak. But only two of them underwent the screening and the rest argued with the staff and abused them.

“When we were busy shifting the patient into the ambulance around 10.30 pm, the group abused and assaulted me first and when the driver came to my rescue, they beat him up,” the doctor told DH.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 30

The group kicked the driver so savagely that he lost three teeth, despite which he ferried the patient to the other hospital and returned, Jagannath said. Said, adding he filed the complaint with the jurisdictional Kodigehalli police on Monday.

An investigating officer said the police have taken up the case under IPC sections 341-wrongful restraint, 323 - voluntarily causing hurt, 325 - voluntarily causing grievous hurt, 504 - insult intended to provoke breach of the peace, 506 - criminal intimidation and Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2009.

“We have the CCTV footage of the assault and will take further action against the group,” the officer added.