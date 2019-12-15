Assamese take to B'luru streets against Citizenship Act

Scores of Assamese people and volunteers of various organisations took to the streets on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While the Campus Front of India (CFI) took out a ‘Dastoor Bachao’ (Save the Constitution) public meeting, the Assamese Student Community protested outside Town Hall.

Hundreds of students and working professionals from Assam, along with many like-minded people, staged a silent protest. “Assam is not a dumping ground and we do not stand against any religion, but stand for our identity. The new law has put our land, language and culture at stake. The Centre must withdraw it,” a protestor said.

Criticising the new law, M S Sajid, national president of CFI, said: “This new law is nothing but a ploy to drive Muslims out of India. We were born in India, we will live in India and we will die in India.”

The protesters condemned the police firing in Assam and held a mock funeral of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Another protest has been scheduled on Sunday.