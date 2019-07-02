Banker swindles Rs 3 crore by forging DDs

A former employee of the Corporation Bank has been accused of cheating the bank of more than Rs 3 crore by forging cancelled demand drafts (DDs).

Manohar A R, assistant manager and deputy zonal head of Corporation Bank, filed a complaint against his former colleague, accusing him of forging cancelled DDs and pocketing Rs 3.03 crore.

The complainant stated that the fraud occurred between April 2017 and March 2019 when Uttam P A was the assistant manager at the Mission Road branch of Corporation Bank.

‘Changed the password’

Manohar said Uttam collected all cancelled DDs and forged them as new. He had hacked the system password and changed it, after which he stored data, uploaded the DDs and transferred money into his and other accounts. Uttam duped the bank of Rs 3,03,20,000 in two years before he was transferred to another branch.

The fraud came to light during an audit and Manohar brought it to the notice of higher authorities before filing a criminal case on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, the SR Nagar police have taken up a case against Uttam, charging him under cheating, criminal breach of trust and under various provisions of the IT Act.