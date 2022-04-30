BBMP to build PU college in Uttarahalli

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2022, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 04:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Preparing to meet the growing demand for admissions in its institutions, the BBMP is working to open a PU college in Uttarahalli and renovate 36 schools.

“Last year, we saw a significant rise in admissions. This year, we are expecting at least another 10 per cent increase in admissions. Hence, we are ramping up infrastructure,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Assistant Commissioner (Education) Umesha B S said.

Starting next academic year, a few BBMP schools will also be hosting smart classrooms. “Under the Bengaluru Smart City Project, seven Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs and 60 smart classrooms have been set up across our schools. Now, the teachers are being trained to use them,” Umesha said.

Senior officials said they are also processing files faster to ensure notebooks and uniforms reach the students on time.

BBMP officials have also submitted a proposal to the government to hire 210 permanent teachers and construct two other PU colleges.

“We also wanted to construct new schools in the city’s periphery. But the plan may have to wait since there has not been enough budgetary allocation,” a senior BBMP official said.

Bengaluru
BBMP
Uttarahalli

