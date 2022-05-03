BBMP, traffic police to jointly clear abandoned vehicles

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have joined forces with civic authorities to clear vehicles abandoned on the roadsides and footpaths.

They will tow the vehicles and dump them in the BBMP-owned land in the Bingipura yard in South Bengaluru.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant announced this in a meeting where Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers were present.

“The abandoned vehicles parked everywhere, including below the flyovers, destroy the aesthetics of the city and create traffic bottlenecks. These vehicles will soon be cleared,” Pant assured, while seeking the support of the BBMP engineers.

Owners to be notified

The commissioner also said they will clear the abandoned vehicles as per the law after a joint survey by the BBMP and the police department and after notifying the owners.

“This will reduce the burden on the police department and will be a model for other cities.”

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta requested officials to bring visible changes in the city and attend to public grievances by making the best use of the ‘silt and tractor’ programme and ‘Fix My Street’ application.

In order to take up emergency cleaning works without any delay, the BBMP had introduced the ‘silt and tractor’ scheme, hoping to keep every ward spick and span.

The BBMP’s ‘Fix My Street’ app allows citizens to connect with the ward engineers to resolve civic problems.

Special Commissioners Tulasi Maddineni and P N Ravindra were present at the meeting.

