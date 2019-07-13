BBMP wants animal board to act on illegal dog breeders

In the absence of a state animal welfare board, the civic authority is powerless to act on illegal dog breeders and pet shops in the city.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials said hundreds of unauthorised pet shops and breeders are doing business with fake or no permits. The traders are supposed to follow the state animal welfare board (SAWB) guidelines and obtain permits from the BBMP.

“Once the state animal welfare board comes into effect, we’ll verify trade licences and find out if they follow the guidelines. We’ll cancel licences (of traders) in extreme cases,” said a BBMP official, who wished to remain anonymous.

He said though BBMP is authorised to cancel licences after verification, the civic body should first recommend the action to the SAWB

committee.

“The matter will be discussed in the next council meeting and a decision will be made on the next course of action,” he added.

The High Court of Karnataka had also asked the state government to reconstitute SAWB, which, BBMP said, is in its final stages.

The court heard a petition by animal welfare organisation — Compassion Unlimited Plus Action — on BBMP and the animal husbandry ministry to reconstitute SAWB.

Meanwhile, officials are afraid that several dog breeders are selling sick and malnourished puppies to pet shops and exposing healthier pets to diseases.

“Breeders who we claim to be authorised are rearing more than 15 puppies in extremely unhygienic conditions and selling them. This can be stopped once the board is formed,” the official said.