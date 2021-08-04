BBMP warns Bengaluru eateries that stay open after 10 pm

The BBMP on Tuesday asked restaurants to strictly follow night curfew rules and other Covid guidelines, having noticed a few of them violating the rules.

Acknowledging that some eateries functioned beyond 10 pm, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta warned that violators would be seriously dealt with.

“Despite the night curfew orders from 10 pm, we have seen several restaurants continuing their operations. This would encourage people to step out,” he said.

Following reports of violation, Gupta directed zonal officials to stay vigilant and crackdown on violators. The BBMP also advised hotels to get their staff tested frequently. “All hotel staff should undergo regular tests to ensure there’re no infections,” he added.

Also read: BBMP orders institutional quarantine for travellers from Kerala, Maharashtra without negative Covid test report

Although hoteliers had agreed to follow the norms, many expressed that it would be difficult to get their staff tested frequently.

“We’ve already ensured that employees with symptoms are tested. Besides, we also voluntarily take up tests once in two months. However, if the BBMP suggests that tests be taken up every 15 days, it’ll be difficult to manage,” said P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association.

Eatery sealed

Having sealed apartments reporting Covid cases, the BBMP on Tuesday sealed Nammoora Thindi, a restaurant located in Nagarabhavi, after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

The health officer of the RR Nagar zone said the employee tested positive during regular testing of hotel staff and he had been hospitalised. “We’ve subjected all other staff for testing, and they are quarantined. The entire hotel is sanitised and shut. Once we get reports of other staff, we’ll decide on the future action,” the officer said.