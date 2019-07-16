BDA projects embrace e-charging stations

In an eco-friendly push for sustainable mobility, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is to set up charging stations for e-vehicles in its upcoming projects.

As a first step, the civic body will be introducing e-charging stations at the Hunnigere project, all set to take off soon.

“We are committed to adopt advanced tech in our projects. As the government is pushing for e-vehicles, we will make provisions to provide the facilities in various public places such as parks, parking areas or separate designated spots for charging stations. We recently got the nod from the environment department for the project,” BDA engineer officer Vinayak G Sugur told DH.

With the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) set to purchase electric buses, the BDA is

planning to support public transport too.

“For now, our plan is to set up 20 electric charging stations in various locales. Considering the BMTC buying electric buses, we would consider setting up stations in bus stops as well, where the buses will charge overnight. This is the future of our city. We are at it,” the official added.