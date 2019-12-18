Bengaluru: 28-year-old rowdy hacked to death

A 28-year-old rowdy was hacked to death by an armed gang in Sampigehalli on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bharath, a resident of Kogilu near Yelahanka. The police said he was involved in half-a-dozen criminal cases and was listed as a rowdy sheeter in the Yelahanka police station. He was also said to be an active Congress worker.

According to the police, around 8 pm on Monday, Bharath was coming out of a bar when the suspects, who were waiting for him outside, attacked him with lethal weapons.

He tried to escape, but was chased and hacked to death by the gang before they fled the spot.

The Sampigehalli police went to the spot and seized the CCTV cameras installed at the bar and surrounding areas to identify the attackers. Old rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the attack. A special team has been formed to look into the case.