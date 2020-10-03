Bengaluru cops flex muscles with 7 cases of Goonda Act in September

Determined to weed out rowdy elements, the city police have invoked the Goonda Act against seven rowdies in September and sent them to prison.

“We’re on a mission to curb rowdy activities,” city police commissioner Kamal Pant said, vowing to book more rowdies under the stringent act. After taking charge, Pant had instructed his subordinates to act tough on the rowdies. Under the Goonda Act, the rowdies will not be given bail for a year.

The seven rowdies were wreaking terror among the innocent locals in Central, North, South and East Bengaluru.

One of them, Vinay Kumar, 30, was accused of crimes in Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajagopalanagar and Nandini Layout. He was involved in 17 incidents of murder, attempted murder, robbery, among other crimes. Though he was booked under the Goonda Act in 2015, he allegedly committed six heinous crimes after walking out of jail.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dayanand alias Nanda is accused of committing around 13 crimes such as robbery, attempted murder and drug peddling in the last seven years in Ashoknagar and Koramangala areas, while 31-year-old Srikanth is reported to have involvement in 15 crimes since 2012 including murder, attempted murder, kidnap, robbery and others in Malleswaram, Vyalikaval, Subramanyanagar, Jnanabharathi and Mandya district.

Another rowdy arrested under the Gunda Act, 35-year-old Khaleel Ahmed, has been accused in 15 crimes since 2006 in KG Halli and Mysuru. His crimes vary from kidnap, attempted murder, robbery, crimes under the Arms Act, among others.

While 34-year-old Suhail alias Garden Suhail tiptoed into criminal activities a few years ago in KG Halli, DJ Halli and High Grounds areas, he has been accused of crimes like attempted murder, robbery, damaging public property and others.

Thirty-five-year-old Rizwan alias Kulla Rizwan has 14 crimes against his name since 2004 in East Bengaluru. He is accused of murder, attempted murder, robbery, damaging public property, threatening witnesses and others.

Anees Ahmed, 29, committed 16 crimes since 2010 and has been active in East Bengaluru and other places. His crime includes murder, attempted murder, robbery and using criminal force on the public servant to deter him from discharging his duty.