12-member trans gang held for assaulting, robbing two

A 12-member transgender gang has been arrested on Sunday for assaulting two other transgenders and robbing their gold ornaments.

The arrested have been identified as Sumitra, Renuka, Bablu, Vasantha, Shailu and Minu and six of their associates. All of them are aged between 20 and 30, and are living in Srirampura and Kurubarahalli.

The RMC Yard police said the gang attacked Vaanishree and Preethi from Vidyaranyapura, accusing them of collecting money at Magadi Road for Deepavali. They asked the duo to refrain from collecting money in their area, while assuring them that they would not enter their turf for collection.

The gangs fought over controlling their respective areas and in the fight, the 12-member gang thrashed the duo and snatched their mobile phones, gold chains and the money in their possession.

The duo filed a complaint after undergoing treatment for their injuries at a hospital. The police took a statement from the victims and arrested all the transgenders based on CCTV footage. They booked the 12 under attempt to murder and other charges, and remanded them to judicial custody.