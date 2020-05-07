25-year-old murdered in Bengaluru; Cops suspect his friend

A 25-year-old man was found dead in a house in Matadahalli in RT Nagar in North Bengaluru in the early hours on Thursday. The deceased had multiple stab injuries on his body.

The deceased has been identified as Kishore. The police are yet to ascertain more details about him.

Shashi Kumar N, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said, the incident came to light in the early hours. Kishore was found dead lying in the pool of blood in his friend Rajesh house. Rajesh has been missing ever since the incident came to light.

We suspect that Rajesh has stabbed Kishore to death and then has escaped. Rajesh, who was working as a cook in a hotel, had rented the house. As of now, we don't know more details about the duo, Kumar said.

According to RT Nagar police, Kishore and Rajesh have consumed alcohol on Wednesday night and they fought over some issue. Rajesh allegedly stabbed Kishore to death. The efforts are on to trace Rajesh for further action. A case of murder has been registered and the body has been shifted to the mortuary.

Once his family members are traced the autopsy will be conducted, the officer added.

