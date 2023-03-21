Man held for making fake old-age pension certificates

25-year-olds get old-age pension: CCB arrests tout from Rajajinagar

According to police, Chatur filled out online applications for government schemes in return for a fee

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2023, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 03:02 ist
Chatur K S. Credit: Special Arrangement

Police have arrested a middleman who created over 200 fake old-age pension certificates by forging the dates of birth.

Rajajinagar resident Chatur K S is accused of changing the dates of birth on Aadhaar cards by using Easy PDF Editor and other software. They showed many under-60s as having reached the age of 65 or more, a key criterion for getting the monthly old-age pension.

After receiving a tip-off, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided three places, including a shop run by Chatur in Rajajinagar. The CCB seized a laptop, six hard disks, four mobile phones and 205 old-age pension certificates and other documents from the place.

Another shopkeeper, Mannur Nagaraj, is absconding, according to the CCB.

According to police, Chatur filled out online applications for government schemes in return for a fee. The old-age pension scheme proved a golden goose for him as he charged Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per application. He filled out the old-age pension application form for people as young as 25.

All he had to do was download the applicant's Aadhaar from the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) website, change the age in the PDF through editing software and apply online for the pension.

Since the deputy tahsildar's user ID is required to upload the documents for old-age pension applications, the CCB suspects the involvement of officials in the revenue department.

Following the racket, authorities are now verifying all old-age pension certificates.

Rajajinagar police have registered a case against Chatur and Nagaraj under IPC Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention). They also invoked Section 66A (punishment for identity theft) of the Information Technology Act.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
old age pension

Related videos

What's Brewing

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

 