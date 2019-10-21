3-year-old girl crushed to death

A three-year-old girl was crushed to death after she came under a cement-laden truck near the premises of a brick factory in Dobbaspet on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Ambika, daughter of Somanna and Devamma, who hail from Lingasaguru in Raichur district. They work at a brick factory and lived on the premises in a makeshift shed.

A senior police officer said that around 9.30 am on Sunday, Ambika was playing in front the building when the truck came to unload the cement. The truck driver, who was reversing the vehicle, did not notice the girl and mowed her down. The driver tried to flee, but passersby caught him and handed him over to the police.

The Nelamangala traffic police rushed to the spot and have taken up a case of death due to negligence. They have arrested the driver Shankar, and investigating the case.