A year after husband's death, BMTC driver's wife ends life along with her 2 children

A 40-year-old woman has allegedly killed herself along with her two children by hanging in her house in a village near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural.

The deceased persons are identified as Vasantha, 40, Yashwanth, 15, and Nischita, 7 who were residents of Prakruthi Layout in Tothadaguddadahalli near Nelamangala.

According to preliminary investigation, police said that Vasantha has left a death note before taking the extreme step. In the death note, she has mentioned that she was disturbed by the death of her husband Prasanna Kumar a year ago due to Covid-19. She has also stated that they had taken a loan to purchase the house and asked her family members and bank staff to sell the house and all the valuables and clear the loans. The remaining amount has to be given to an orphanage.

The compensation by BMTC after her husband's death was not helpful, she added in the note.

The incident came to light late Friday night.

According to Nelamangala police, Prasanna was a driver in BMTC. He had taken a loan while purchasing the house. After his death, Vasantha had informed her family members that she would kill herself along with the children. So Vasantha's mother was staying with her for almost a year. Recently, Vasantha sent her mother to her native place forcibly and then allegedly killed herself and her children.

Police suspect that she killed her daughter and later hanged herself in a room, while Yeshwanth hanged himself in another room. They may have taken the extreme step two days ago.

Bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post mortem and further investigation is on.