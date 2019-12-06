Abused by relatives, 17-yr-old girl commits suicide

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide after relatives abused her over a trivial issue in Vivek Nagar on Tuesday.

The police have booked a case of abetment against seven people, including five women.

The deceased has been identified as Revathi, a resident of Rudranna Garden, who was a Class 10 student in

a private school.

A senior police officer said that around 11 am on December 2, relatives and neighbours picked up a quarrel and abused Revathi, questioning her character. They also abused her aunt.

Embarrassed by remarks

When Revathi confronted them over the remarks, they asked her to kill herself as they were ashamed of being her neighbour.

An embarrassed Revathi went back and consumed BP tablets belonging to her aunt. Later, family members felt something was amiss when they realised that she had not come out from her room. They knocked on the door but there was no response.

On breaking open the door, they found Revathi unconscious. She was rushed to Bowring Hospital but she died the next day.

Revathi’s relatives immediately approached Vivek Nagar police and filed a case against Roja, Chetu, Akash, Deepa, Abhinaya, Beena and Elam, who are said to be distant relatives of the deceased.

The girl had come to the city for studies and was living in her uncle’s house.