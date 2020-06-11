ACB raids govt officials in state

Anti Corruption Bureau raids govt officials in state

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 11 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 03:53 ist

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday morning conducted simultaneous raids on the residences and the office premises of four government officials in the state, over alleged disproportionate assets.

After getting credible information, the officials carried out raids and searches in 14 places belonging to the accused officials across the state and seized incriminating documents.

The raids were conducted on the residence of L Satish Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Tax, in Mysuru and Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. His office in Gandhi Nagar was also raided.

Officials also raided the houses of Range Forest Officer N Ramakrishna, in Srinivarapura in Kolar district and Bengaluru. The residences of his relatives and friends were also searched. 

Similar raids were conducted on the residences of Executive Engineer Gopashetty Mallikarjun, his office in Raichur. The fuel station and a tractor showroom in Raichur were also raided.

Officials also raided the house and office of Ragappa Lalappa Lamani, an assistant engineer in Alamatti Camp in Bagalakote, and seized few documents related to properties.

Further investigations are on.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anti Corruption Bureau
raids
commercial tax
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 