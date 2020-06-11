Anti Corruption Bureau raids govt officials in state

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday morning conducted simultaneous raids on the residences and the office premises of four government officials in the state, over alleged disproportionate assets.

After getting credible information, the officials carried out raids and searches in 14 places belonging to the accused officials across the state and seized incriminating documents.

The raids were conducted on the residence of L Satish Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Tax, in Mysuru and Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. His office in Gandhi Nagar was also raided.

Officials also raided the houses of Range Forest Officer N Ramakrishna, in Srinivarapura in Kolar district and Bengaluru. The residences of his relatives and friends were also searched.

Similar raids were conducted on the residences of Executive Engineer Gopashetty Mallikarjun, his office in Raichur. The fuel station and a tractor showroom in Raichur were also raided.

Officials also raided the house and office of Ragappa Lalappa Lamani, an assistant engineer in Alamatti Camp in Bagalakote, and seized few documents related to properties.

Further investigations are on.