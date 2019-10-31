Arrested Bangla immigrants move high court for bail

Shivakumar Menasinakai
Shivakumar Menasinakai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Oct 31 2019, 23:43pm ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2019, 00:11am ist
High Court of Karnataka

Twelve Bangladeshi immigrants arrested last year by the Sarjapur police have moved the high court for bail.

Hearing the bail applications of Babul Khan and Thania — arrested on August 22, 2018, at Kommasandra village in Anekal taluk — the single-judge bench of Justice K N Phaneendra directed the Union government to provide information on the Central government’s procedures concerning foreign citizens.  

He also sought the state government’s opinion on keeping the Bangladeshi immigrants in a separate detention centre rather than in prison as they are citizens of a neighbouring country.

The bench said while the Bangladeshi citizens migrated to the city by committing technical mistakes, they would lead a respectful life until the case is disposed of since they did not commit any crime. The matter has been adjourned to November 5.

