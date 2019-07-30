Auto driver hangs self

A 38-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself allegedly due to depression on Sunday night in KP Agrahara.

The police identified the deceased as Krishna, an auto driver residing in Mariappanpalya in Netajinagar.

The police said Krishna was an alcoholic and had escaped unhurt while attempting to end his life twice by hanging. He came home drunk on Sunday night and his family found him hanging on Monday morning.

His family members alleged that Krishna, who was depressed, could have taken the extreme step during the night when everyone at home was asleep.

The KP Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident further.