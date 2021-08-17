BBMP official caught taking bribe for clearing toilet bills

A junior health officer in the BBMP has been caught taking a bribe from a contractor for clearing toilet maintenance bills, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Krishna, posted in ward number 120 (Cottonpet), was allegedly trapped by officers of the ACB on Monday. He had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a BBMP contractor for clearing bills for a toilet-cleaning job.

Krishna, who lives in KP Agrahara, told the ACB that he had taken the contract for cleaning toilets in ward number 120 in his younger brother's name.

He got workers to clean the toilets using water tankers. But the BBMP failed to pay him for the past six months.

The contractor submitted an application with the pending bills at the BBMP office in Cottonpet’s Tulasi Thota.

Krishna, the junior officer, was supposed to have checked the bills and forwarded the file for processing to the head office. He demanded Rs 50,000 to clear the bills.

The contractor didn't want to pay the bribe and approached the ACB.

Caught with Rs 15,000

Sleuths asked him to pay Krishna Rs 15,000 by meeting him near his office. The contractor fixed up a meeting with Krishna. ACB officers caught Krishna red-handed taking the bribe.

The BBMP officer has been arrested and will face criminal prosecution.