Bengaluru bar cashier cheats owner of Rs 14 lakh

Kantharaj had earlier pocketed Rs 10.7 lakh. In June, he cheated again and pocketed Rs 3.38 lakh

  • Jun 24 2022, 01:49 ist
  Jun 24 2022
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay photo

A man working as a cashier in a bar and restaurant is on the run after he pocketed Rs 14 lakh by showing empty liquor bottles to his owner as stock and cheated him.

The Hennur police are on the lookout for Kantharaj M, a resident of Hennur. A case has been registered against him based on the complaint filed by Somashekar, owner of New Karavali Bar and Restaurant in Hennur.

In his complaint, Somashekar stated that Kantharaj kept empty bottles of beer, whisky, brandy, and wine in the corrugated boxes of the respective liquor stock and showed them as the actual stock. Somashekar, who was sustaining losses in his business, suspected something fishy. On April 11, he told Kantharaj to show the stock of liquor boxes. Kantharaj opened the corrugated boxes and showed it to Somashekar. As Somashekar was suspecting Kantharaj, he checked the bottles and found them to be empty.

Kantharaj immediately confessed to the crime and told Somashekar that he used to collect the bottles left by customers and put them back into the boxes to mimic as stock and cheat him. Kantharaj had earlier pocketed Rs 10.7 lakh. In June, he cheated again and pocketed Rs 3.38 lakh.

