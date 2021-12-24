Bengaluru college student stabbed with bike key during fight over refuelling

A student was stabbed in the neck with a motorbike key during a fight over refuelling in East Bengaluru on Sunday.

Tarun K, 18, a first-year degree student from Dooravani Nagar, was allegedly attacked by Mahesh, a second-year degree student, at a fuel station in Ramamurthy Nagar around 6.30 pm on December 19.

Tarun and his friend Surya had reached the fuel station before Mahesh and two of his friends.

The second group wanted to jump the queue and refuel first. Tarun and Surya objected to this and got into an argument with them.

Things got out of hand when Tarun and Mahesh kicked each other.

Mahesh grabbed his bike key and stabbed Tarun in the neck before fleeing the spot with his friends.

An injured Tarun was taken to a hospital and provided treatment. He is recovering.

Based on a complaint from Tarun’s father, Kumaresh, police opened a case and tracked down Mahesh after reviewing CCTV footage.

A court has remanded him in judicial custody.

Watch latest videos by DH here: