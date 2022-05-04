Bengaluru cops release photos of acid attack accused

Kamakshipalya police, who are investigating last week’s acid attack on a 25-year-old woman, have released the accused’s photo in different get-ups to help public identify him.

Among the photographs were the accused clean-shaven and sporting a bald look. More than 100 policemen are involved in searching for the accused. Police have also issued the lookout notice in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil as well.

The accused Nagesh Babu, alias Nagesh, is a 27-year-old man residing in Sanjeevini Nagar near Hegganahalli Cross. He lobbed acid on the woman on her office building’s stairways in Sunkadakatte at 8.30 am on April 28.

“The accused rode till Majestic after attacking the woman and left his bike in one of the parking lots, and is suspected to be hiding in the neighbouring states. But we are finding it difficult to trace him as he is not using a mobile phone. He has not contacted his parents, his brother or any of his friends,” said a senior officer.

“Nagesh’s parents told us he was not talking much. He used to stay silent and give one-word answers when spoken to. His brother Ramesh Babu also told us that Nagesh didn’t listen to him when he urged him not to trouble the victim.”

Nagesh sold a few machines and clothes stitched in his garment factory and vacated the building. He lugged a backpack stuffed with clothes and money from the house. He did not even use his debit card, while he is suspected to have discarded his SIM card somewhere on the city outskirts, another officer said.

“We suspect Nagesh has changed his appearance by going clean-shaven, so we have released his images in different styles,” the officer said.

The woman underwent plastic surgery on Monday and is responding well to treatment, police said.

If you spot him, call the police

Kamakshipalya police station (080-22942517)

West Division control room (080-22943232)

Inspector, Kamakshipalya station (9480801728)

Sub-inspector, Kamakshipalya station (9448904822)