Bengaluru man held for using red beacon on car

A small-time businessman has been arrested for pasting an MLC sticker on his car and using a red beacon, police said.

Srinivas, 31, was caught as he walked out of Sagar hotel on Dr Rajkumar Road and got into his SUV. Prasanna Kumar, a head constable from the Rajajinagar police station, questioned him about the sticker and the beacon. Srinivas initially said the car belonged to a politician but confessed later that he was the owner and that he was using the sticker and the beacon to get special privileges.

While Srinivas was impersonating a politician to use the MLC sticker, his use of the beacon was totally illegal. Only the governor, the chief minister, cabinet ministers, legislative assembly speaker, legislative council chairman and high court judges can use the red beacons.

A senior police officer said Srinivas was arrested for cheating and impersonation. A court has remanded him in judicial custody.