Bengaluru realtor's luxury car torched in apartment parking lot

Miscreants torched a luxury car parked in the basement of an apartment complex in the upscale Sadashivanagar area of North Bengaluru earlier this week.

The car owner, Srinivasa Naidu T K, is a friend of Ricky Rai’s, son of the late gangster-turned-social activist Muthappa Rai. Naidu is a realtor and business links with Ricky. Hours before the vehicle torching, Naidu told the police, a group of five to six people had knocked on the door of his apartment.

It was around 10 pm on October 19 when Naidu rose to his feet after hearing the door knocks. Before opening the door, he asked to know the visitor. He was told that there was a package for him.

Naidu got suspicious and peeped through the window. He found five to six people standing outside. He immediately called the Sadashivanagar police station.

The group apparently overheard his conversation with the police and left the place before a patrol car arrived at the apartment complex. Police looked for them without luck. They asked Naidu to notify them if he saw those suspicious people again, and left.

Around 12.20 am, Naidu heard a blast downstairs. He rushed to the basement and was stunned to find his Range Rover (registration number KA 18/MD 6777) up in flames. One of its tyres had burst. He called the police. The car was destroyed in the fire.

“We have reviewed the CCTV footage and have got clues about the men who burnt the car,” a police officer said.

Contacted by DH, Naidu refused to give any more details, saying police are investigating the case. But he maintained that the culprits must be punished.

Naidu lives alone in the apartment as he separated from his wife in 2017.