Bengaluru riots: Four injured in police firing recover, taken into custody

Four people injured in the police firing during the Bengaluru riots on August 11 have been taken into custody for questioning after they recovered.

The eastern division police are questioning them.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken over the investigation into the arson attack on the residences of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and his relatives during the riots.

Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant on Monday ordered the CCB to take over the probe. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), who heads the CCB, confirmed taking over the case. Arun Kumar, the nephew and personal assistant of DJ Halli corporator R Sampath Raj, was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Kumar was arrested for “instigating” the riots and was questioned in police custody. A magistrate court turned down the CCB’s request for questioning Kumar for five more days in custody, and sent him to the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

Sources in the CCB said 65 riot suspects would be charged under the stringent UAPA Act. The law may be invoked against more suspects depending upon the investigation, the sources added.